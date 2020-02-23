Cockhill Celtic join Letterkenny Rovers at the top after win over Finn Harps Reserves

Cockhill Celtic joined Letterkenny Rovers at the top of the Ulster Senior League after they defeated Finn Harps Reserves 4-0 and Rovers were defeated 6-3 by Derry City Reserves.

Cockhill took the lead on 40 minutes after Ronan Doherty’s corner was knocked into his own net by the Finn Harps goalkeeper. Laurence Toland quickly double Cockhill’s lead on the stroke of half-time when he nodded in a Lee McColgan cross.

Toland then made it three on 63 minutes before Christopher McLaughlin sealed Gavin Cullen’s sides win when he headed home James Bradley’s cross.

Letterkenny Rovers title hopes suffered a knock on Sunday afternoon when they were defeated 6-3 by Derry City Reserves.

Emmett Friars had put Rovers ahead on 19 minutes before two goals in seven minutes from Patrick Ferry and Brendan Barr saw Derry turn the game on its head.

Caolan McLaughlin then made it 3-1 with a free kick early in the second half before Friars got his second of the game to reduce Derry’s lead.

Ferry then netted his second of the game as the Candystripes led 4-2 before McLaughlin made it five.

Three minutes later McLaughlin sealed the win for Derry as well as netting his hat-trick. Davitt Walsh grabbed a late consolation for Rovers as Derry ran out three goal victors.