“We are really disappointed”- Declan Bonner

Donegal suffered their second successive National Football League defeat on Saturday night when they were beaten 1-15 to 1-14 by Dublin in Croke Park.

A Hugh McFadden goal five minutes into the first half helped Donegal into a 1-06 to 0-07 lead at half time.

Dublin hit the front five minutes from time when the ball fortuitously bounced off Neil McGee and into the net of the Donegal net.

Declan Bonner’s men battled back and scored three out of the last four points in the game but it wasn’t enough as Dublin ran out one point victors

After the game Oisin Kelly got the thoughts of Donegal manager Declan Bonner…