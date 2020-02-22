Tyrone advance to Ulster U20 Semi-Final

Tyrone are through to the Ulster Under 20 semi-final after they defeated Armagh 1-09 to 0-08 after Extra Time.

The sides were level 0-03 a piece at half-time in a low scoring opening half.

Armagh started the brightest in the second half and led 0-06 to 0-04 before Tiarnan Quinn netted to put The Red Hands ahead by one.

Armagh quickly responded before Quinn then put Tyrone ahead again in added time but Armagh battled back to bring the game into Extra time.

Tyrone fired over all three points in Extra Time to ensure they would progress to the semi-finals.

After the game Tyrone manager Paul Devlin spoke with the media…