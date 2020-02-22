Reaction to Institute’s heavy defeat at home to Coleraine

Institute remain rooted to the bottom of the Irish Premier League after they were defeated 4-0 at home by Coleraine.

Aaron Canning fired Coleraine ahead after 27 minutes.

Canning then doubled his side’s lead right on the stroke of half-time.

On 57 minutes Stephen O’Donnell headed in Oran Kearney’s sides third goal.

Josh Carson then sealed Coleraines win with a goal on the 90 minute mark.

After the game Kevin McLaughlin got the thoughts of Institute coach Paul McLaughlin…

Kevin also spoke with Coleraine manager Oran Kearney…