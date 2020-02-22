Michael Murphy and Hugh McFadden on Donegal’s defeat to Dublin

Donegal head into their final three National Football League games with just three points after they were defeated 1-15 to 1-14 by Dublin on Saturday night.

Hugh McFadden helped Donegal into a dream start when he found the back of the Dublin net just five minutes into the game.

Declan Bonner’s side were never behind in the game until five minutes from time when Neil McGee fortuitously knocked the ball into his own net.

Donegal outscored Dublin three points to one in the games final minutes but that wasn’t enough to stop the All Ireland Champions picking up the two points.

Michael Murphy gave his thoughts to Oisin Kelly after today’s game…

Oisin also spoke with Donegal goal scorer Hugh McFadden…