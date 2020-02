A Public Consultation day regarding the Lifford Flood Relief Scheme is taking place on February 27th.

As part of the Government’s National Development Plan 2018-2027, almost €1 billion has been committed to the investment into flood relief measures across the country.

A steering group has also been set up between the OPW and Donegal County Council to progress a flood relief scheme to alleviate the risk of flooding for the community of Lifford.

Michaela Clarke has more: