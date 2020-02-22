Donegal U20’s win on penalties to reach Ulster Semi-Finals

Donegal Under 20’s are through to the Ulster semi-final after they defeated Monaghan 3-1 on penalties in Ballyshannon.

In a tight opening 20 minutes the sides were level three times before Aaron Doherty fired in a penalty to give Donegal a 1-03 to 0-03 lead.

At half-time Donegal led by three but that lead was wiped out just 10 minutes into the second half when Monaghan led 1-07 to 1-06.

With just 10 minutes remaining Ethan Harkin netted to put Donegal 2-07 to 1-09 ahead but Monaghan battled back to level the game at 1-11 to 2-08 and bring it to Extra time.

Monaghan took the lead just two minutes into the second half of Extra time but that was quickly cancelled out by Aaron Doherty to bring the game to penalties.

Goals from Aaron Doherty, Eric Carr and Caolan McGroddy coupled with three Ronan McGeehan saves made sure Donegal will face Down in next weekend’s semi-final.

Diarmaid Doherty and Gary McDaid report from Ballyshannon…