Donegal U20’s v Monaghan – LIVE Commentary

The refixed Donegal v Monaghan quarter final in the Ulster U20's Football Championship will be LIVE on Highland this Saturday afternoon (22nd Feb)

Throw In at Pairc Aodh Ruadh (Monday’s Field) in Ballyshannon is 2pm. The Highland Commentary Team is Diarmiad Doherty and former Donegal U20 Manager Gary McDaid.

Click on link below to listen.

