Donegal U20 beat Monaghan on penalties- Reaction

Donegal Under 20’s are through to the Ulster semi-final after they defeated Monaghan 3-1 on penalties.

An Aaron Doherty goal midway through the first half gave Donegal a 1-05 to 0-05 lead at half-time.

With just 10 minutes remaining Ethan Harkin found the net for Shaun Paul Barrett’s men giving them a 2-07 to 1-09 lead but Monaghan rallied and drew the game level at 1-11 to 2-08 and bring it to Extra time.

Both teams exchanged a point a piece in Extra Time to ensure the game would end on penalties.

Three Ronan McGeehan saves alongside three scored penalties by Aaron Doherty, Eric Carr and Caolan McGroddy sent Donegal into next weekend’s semi-final with Down.

After the game Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Donegal manager Shaun Paul Barrett…

Diarmaid also spoke to Donegal’s goalkeeper Ronan McGeehan…