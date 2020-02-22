Donegal narrowly beaten by Dublin

Donegal have been beaten for the second time in the National Football League this season after they were defeated 1-15 to 1-14 by Dublin in Croke Park.

Donegal had a dream start when Hugh McFadden found the back after just five minutes.

At the break Donegal led 1-06 to 0-07.

Declan Bonner’s men then led by four after half-time before Dublin got back level after 62 minutes.

Dublin led for the first time in the game just three minutes later when they found the back of the net thanks to a fortuitous own goal from Neil McGee.

Donegal tried to battle back and scored two of the games last three points including one for the returning Patrick McBrearty but it wasn’t enough as Dublin held on to win with the slimmest of margins.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from Croke Park…