Donegal League bow out of Oscar Traynor Cup

The Donegal League’s Oscar Traynor Cup campaign has come to an end after they were defeated 2-1 by the Defence Forces.

The Defence Forces fired in two goals in the first half, leaving the Donegal League with an uphill challenge in the second half.

Kevin McHugh scored for Raymond Shiels side with just 30 minutes remaining but they failed to convert any more chances as they were knocked out at the Quarter Final stage.

Donegal League manager Raymond Shiels joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to give his thoughts after today’s game…