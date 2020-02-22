Derby Draw – Barry McNamee & Ryan Connolly Reaction

Finn Harps have 4pts from their opening two Premier Division games this season and have started the campaign unbeaten.

On Friday night they drew 1-1 with Derry City at the Brandywell.

New man at Finn Park Ryan Connolly had Harps ahead in the first half but Derry grabbed a late equaliser.

Speaking with Diarmaid Doherty, Ryan was disappointed with the result having conceded so late but was quick to refocus on the next game with Shelbourne…

Former Candystrip Barry McNamee was back at the Brandywell for the first time as a Harps player. He spoke with Martin Holmes after the final whistle…