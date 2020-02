Clonmany (b) will look to build on their World Indoor Tug of War medal haul over the next two days wearing the Ireland jersey.

The club won gold and silver in the opening competitions at the Aura Centra in Letterkenny on Thursday and Friday.

The gold came in the 600kg open club pull late on Friday evening.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Clonmany’s anchor Eddie Gallagher who was delighted the team took gold but he knows there is a big opportunity for more…