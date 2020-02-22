City of Derry claim bonus point win over Tullamore

City of Derry earned a 26-5 bonus point win over Tullamore in Judges Road on Saturday afternoon.

Neil Burns opened the scoring for City of Derry on six minutes with his try converted by Alex McDonnell.

Davy Graham was the next man to go under the post’s for Derry just nine minutes later, his try was also converted by McDonnell.

Tullamore got their only score of the game on 20 minutes when they got in for a try but they saw their conversion missed.

On the stroke of half-time Simon Logue got his side’s third try of the game but McDonnell failed to convert.

David Lapsley then got the bonus point try while McDonnell converted to secure City of Derry’s win.

Elsewhere Omagh were defeated 37-19 away to Bruff.