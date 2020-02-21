World Indoor Gold for Clonmany

Clonmany(b) are World Indoor Tug of War 600kg champions after a stunning victory over fellow Irish side Mountain View in Letterkenny.

The Inishowen boys followed up Thursday 560kg silver by winning their second competition of the event.

Having sailed through the group they went on to pull against the Louth club in the final.

Clonmany won the first two ends to take the gold.

In 2014, Clonmany won one gold two silver and a bronze and with two days of action still to come they are on course to equal if not better that.

They represent Ireland on Satursay and Sunday on the nations competition.

Earlier in the day, Clonmany’s Andrew McGonigle was part of the Mountain View team that won the 640kg gold.