Work on Joe Bonner Road stalled due to sewer issues

It’s emerged that work on a major road project in Letterkenny has stalled because of issues with a newly laid sewer. The Joe Bonner Road will link Port Road and Neil T Blaney Road, but work has now stopped.

Cllr Donal Coyle moved an Emergency Motion at a Letterkenny Municipal District meeting this afternoon, saying a number of new businesses which were to have opened by next month will not be able to do so.

He says a reply from Irish Water suggests issues with a length of sewer laid by the contractor should be resolved by June.

Members are seeking a special meeting to discuss the issue and receive a full report.

Cllr Donal Coyle says those affected by the works deserve an explanation: