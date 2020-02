Work has started to pave the way for a new primary care centre in Newtowncunningham.

The site is currently being cleared with the felling of trees and shrubbery while the demolition of the building known locally of the Castle is due to take place shortly.

It had been anticipated that construction works on the new centre would begin in the summer.

Cllr Paul Canning says all going well that should happen but it’ll take a big push from the incoming Government: