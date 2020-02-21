The Derby – The Managers Views

There were contrasting results for Derry City and Finn Harps as the League of Ireland season got up and running last Friday night.

Derry lost out 1-0 at Dundalk while Harps were 1-0 winners over Sligo Rovers at Finn Park.

Tonight, the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium will host the first meeting in the new campaign of north west rivals Derry and Harps.

Live match coverage on Highland from Finn Harps versus Derry City, is in association with B & S Credit Union, who have a Dental Loan for those implants, crowns or braces! Don’t hide that Smile call in or visit b and s cu.ie or Freephone 1800 290 390

Harps Manager Ollie Horgan says it’s a difficult place to go…

Derry Boss Declan Devine knows its a big game for both sides…