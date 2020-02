Finn Harps were within seconds of beating Derry City in the first big north west derby of the Premier Division.

Ryan Connolly gave Harps the lead in the opening half at the Brandywell after some sloppy play by the Derry defence.

The hosts piled on the pressure in the second and eventually got the equalising in the 5th minute of injury time from Adam Liddle.

Harps are undefeated in their opening two games this season, boss Ollie Horgan was disappointed they didn’t see out the game.