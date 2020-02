A motorist has been caught with a quantity of drugs paraphernalia on the Donegal/ Derry border.

Gardai from Buncrana were conducting a routine rural border patrol in the Bridgend area yesterday evening when they came upon a car pulled in at the roadside.

Gardai subsequently carried out a search of the car and a quantity of drugs paraphernalia was uncovered.

The driver also tested positive for Opiates and was arrested and charged to appear in court at a later date.