More Gardai & resources needed for Buncrana – Cathaoirleach

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says more personnel and resources need to be deployed to the Buncrana Garda Division to combat the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Earlier this week, Gardai attached to Buncrana uncovered five thousand euro worth of cocaine during a search of a car in the St Johnston area.

Meanwhile yesterday evening, Gardai from Buncrana arrested a motorist at Bridgend for drug driving after a search of the car uncovered a quantity of drugs paraphernalia.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Nicholas Crossan says it’s a major problem that needs to be eradicated: