Man seriously injured in Inishowen crash

A man has been seriously injured in a crash in Inishowen.

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash on the Slavery Road in Buncrana at approximately 5.40pm on Friday evening.

A young male pedestrian collided with a van during the incident . The young male sustained serious injuries and was later taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Co.Derry for treatment.

Local diversions are in place and the scene is preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the Slavery Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on 21st February 2020, to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station