Donegal County Council activates Severe Weather Assessment Team

Donegal County Council have activated their Severe Weather Assessment Team and are continuing to monitor the evolving situation and all Council resources are at a heightened state of readiness in response to this period of unsettled weather.

A status yellow wind and rain warning is in place for Donegal until 3am tomorrow morning.

The weather forecasts suggest that there will be a sustained period of rainfall over the weekend and into next week. As a result because of already elevated river levels and saturated ground conditions, there remains a strong likelihood of flooding across the county over the next number of days.

The European Flood Awareness Service has also indicated that there is a very high probability of flooding occurring in and around the River Foyle catchment which would indicate that the towns of Ballybofey / Stranorlar, Lifford, Castlefinn and St. Johnston being the most at risk, with the highest risk periods being late Saturday and into Sunday.

The Council is advising people in areas susceptible to surface water flooding, to take proactive measures including erecting flood barriers / sandbags to protect their properties.