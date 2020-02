Declan Devine feels they got out of jail on Friday night as the home side found a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Finn Harps.

Adam Liddle was the player that netted late in injury time as Derry took their first point of the season.

The Derry boss gave his players credit on a difficult night but said they have to get better…

Highland’s Martin Holmes also spoke with goalscorer Adam Liddle and the man that set that goal up Walter Figueroa…