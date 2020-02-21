Council announce project for regenerating Letterkenny town

Donegal County Council has announced a project to explore how Letterkenny town centre can be best regenerated to become a vibrant, competitive and attractive place in which to live, work and invest.

Consultants are now being invited to tender for the project, which will be formally launched in May.

It’s envisaged that the project will culminate in the publication of a major regeneration strategy, to be called ‘Letterkenny 2040.’

Letterkenny Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr John O’Donnell says the input of those who live, work, socialise and do business in Letterkenny wil be crucial, because they have the best understanding of the town centre and the best ideas for what kind of place it will become.

He says Donegal County Council will be working creatively to try to encourage participation from all sections of the community, and especially across all age groups.

The council’s Community Development Director Liam Ward says the project will look at how Letterkenny town centre functions today, identify the priorities for rejuvenation, and come up with design solutions for priority town centre sites.

The project will look at a number of areas, including Lower Main Street, Market Square and the Cathedral Quarter’.

The project will launch around May 2020 when the community in Letterkenny will be invited to take part in events to gather ideas and think about regeneration possibilities.