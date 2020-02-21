‘A step forward’ – Danielle’s mother on new Victims Charter

The mother of murdered Danielle McLaughlin has described today’s publication of a new and expanded Victims Charter as a step in the right direction.

The previous version of the Charter dates from 2010.

The Department of Justice and Equality has updated the Victims Charter to take account of this law and to enable victims of crime to easily find information about services available to them.

The move is something that Andrea Brannigan has long been campaigning for.

Danielle was killed while backpacking in India in 2017.

Ms. Brannigan says while there are still outstanding promises from the Government yet to be fulfilled, this will help families going forward: