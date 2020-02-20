Dail preparing to vote for new Taoiseach

The Dáil is preparing to vote on potential candidates to be Taoiseach.

The names of Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin, Mary Lou McDonald and Eamon Ryan have been proposed but none are likely to be elected.

As expected Donegal Deputies Padraig MacLochlainn and Pearse Doherty are voting for their party leader Mary Lou McDonald to be the next Taoiseach as is former party member Thomas Pringle while Joe McHugh will back Leo Varadkar and Charlie McConalogue is to vote for Micheal Martin.

Deputy Doherty nominated Mary Lou McDonald in the Dail a short time ago: