The Score – 20/02/20

On Thursday’s programme, Diarmaid was joined in studio by Raymond
Shields, team manager of the Donegal League’s Oscar Traynor Cup side who
are in quarter final action this weekend.
His team take on the Defence Forces on Saturday in Limerick.
Oisin Kelly was also in studio, reporting back from the Aura Centre in
Letterkenny at the end of Day One at the Indoor Tug of War World
Championships
And on a busy programme, we heard from the Derry City and Finn Harps
camps ahead of Friday night’s North West derby in the League of Ireland
Premier Division
Plus Declan Bonner gave his thoughts ahead of Saturday night’s big game
at Croke Park where his team take on Dublin as the action resumes in
Division One of the Allianz National Football League…