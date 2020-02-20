The Score – 20/02/20

On Thursday’s programme, Diarmaid was joined in studio by Raymond

Shields, team manager of the Donegal League’s Oscar Traynor Cup side who

are in quarter final action this weekend.

His team take on the Defence Forces on Saturday in Limerick.

Oisin Kelly was also in studio, reporting back from the Aura Centre in

Letterkenny at the end of Day One at the Indoor Tug of War World

Championships

And on a busy programme, we heard from the Derry City and Finn Harps

camps ahead of Friday night’s North West derby in the League of Ireland

Premier Division

Plus Declan Bonner gave his thoughts ahead of Saturday night’s big game

at Croke Park where his team take on Dublin as the action resumes in

Division One of the Allianz National Football League…