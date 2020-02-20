Refurbishment works underway at old Lifford Army Barracks

Refurbishment works have commenced at the old Army Barracks in Lifford which has been laying vacant since 2009.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that the site will provide office accommodation for use by the council.

While it has yet to be established what exactly will be accommodated at the site, its believed the OPW are also due to carry out works there while a number of local organisations have expressed an interest in being housed at the site.

Councillor Gerry Crawford says the works, which are due to be completed in April/ May are a much welcomed development………….