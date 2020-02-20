More details emerge from Council’s first Mica Redress Committee meeting

Donegal County Council’s Mica Redress Committee has met today for the first time.

Members were told that the scheme will be a 3 stage process for affected homeowners.

However, no time frame has been given as to when the local authority can accept applications as they are still awaiting guidelines from the Department.

Initially, homeowners will submit an application for eligibility and if approved, a written confirmation of eligibility will be issued by the council.

On receipt of letter the process will move to stage 2 – application for grant approval. This requires a quotation from an engineer and a contractor as well as evidence that all tax affairs are in order, including LPT.

If approved, the local authority will issue in writing ‘Confirmation of Grant Approval’.

Stage 3 will be payment of grant which will cover 90% of the actual costs.

The maximum grant available will be €275,000.

As remedial works progress, the relevant property owner will be eligible to apply for grant payments which can go towards engineers and contractors costs.

Homeowners are advised that remedial works must not commence before written eligibility is received otherwise funding will not be granted.

The council is still awaiting final guidelines from the Department which will detail what funding will be made available for Donegal this year and when affected homeowners can apply.

Committee member Councillor Liam Blaney says it was hoped more information would be made available today, he fears however, that it’s as far back as ever: