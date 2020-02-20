GAA Programme – 19/02/20

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 7.25pm – 8pm.

Tom Comack is joined in studio by Patricia Lafferty, who recieved a special volunteer’s award at the at the annual camogie association awards in Dublin last week for her work as Carndonagh camogie officer.

Donegal Cultúr agus Teanga oifigeach Fergus McGee joins Tom ahead of this weekend’s Scór Sinsir county final, and former Donegal player Finian Ward will help preview this weekend’s national football league clash between Donegal and Dublin.