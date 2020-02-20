Full damage assessment underway at Aura following pipe burst

A full assessment of the damage at the Aura Leisure Centre is being carried out today after a pipe burst in the attic space.

The Letterkenny facility was evacuated last night after a major roof leak, resulting in structural damage to the internal roof of the reception area, swimming pool and gym.

Despite the incident, the 2020 World Tug of War Championships are underway there today with the event being held in an unaffected part of the centre.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says staff are confident that the facility will be up and running in full again soon: