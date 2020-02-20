Fears of localised flooding in Donegal as another rainfall warning is issued

25mm to 35mm of rain is expected to fall in Donegal and across the North West from early tomorrow morning.

A further yellow level rain warning is due to come into effect from 3am tomorrow morning and remain in place for 24 hours.

Donegal County Council says with the ground already saturated, the expected rainfall over the next day may lead to localised flooding.

The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management are continuing to liaise with the Council, Met Éireann and the OPW regarding the current spell of unsettled weather.