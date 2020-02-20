Derry City v Finn Harps Preview

Another week and another Northwest Derby as Finn Harps make the short run to neighbours Derry City for Friday night’s clash. Kick-off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is 7.45pm.

Harps come into the game nursing bumps and bruises after last week’s hard fought victory over Sligo Rovers, while The Candystripes will be looking to bounce back after their narrow defeat to defending champions Dundalk.

The Brandywell was not a happy hunting ground for Finn Harps last season, having lost all three games played in league and cup by an aggregate score of 10-1. Harps boss Ollie Horgan is under no illusions that his side will be up against it yet again on Friday night; “We’ve been turned over very comfortably there the last few times. We have a new team, it’s a huge game for us early in the season while we’re trying to take on a new approach, so we’ll see if perhaps its come a bit soon.

Declan [Devine] has had his own share of turnover in his squad but he’s brought in a lot of quality there too. Conor McCormack has been a thorn in our side, particularly down in Cork and Conor Clifford has scored a couple of goals against us over the years, including last season at Finn Park. We know what they have, it’s just a matter if maybe we can dig in and deal with them. We’ll go there in hope rather than expectation and see how we go.”

Harps will be without Mark Timlin who is out for the season, while Raf Cretaro is doubtful having picked up a knock against Sligo. New signing Adrian Delap is ineligible to play against his home club.