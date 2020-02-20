Concern over assaults against ambulance staff

There were 51 assaults against ambulance staff while on duty last year.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, 29 paramedics were physically attacked.

There were also 22 verbal attacks on staff as they attended to patients.

In the west region which covers Donegal, there were five verbal assaults and four physical assaults in 2019.

Tina Martin is the co-chairperson of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association.

She claims many more assaults are taking place, but staff aren’t reporting them: