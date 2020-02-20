Clonmany win Silver on opening day at World Indoors

Clonmany(B) have won a silver medal on day 1 of the World Indoor Championships at the Aura Centre in Letterkenny.

The Inishowen side lost 3-0 to Ballygawley based Country Club in the 560 weight final.

The Clonmany team that pulled was Sean Doherty, Eddie Gallagher, John Green, Ryan Green, Kevin Coyle, Liam Strain, Manus Doherty and Ryan Doherty, under the watchful eye of trainer Kevin McLaughlin.

Earlier in the day, Donegal men Adrian Lynch, Andrew McGonigle and Dan Harkin won bronze in the 680 division with the Mountain View club.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Clonmany’s Daniel Doherty and Cormac Gallagher of the organising committee at the end of the openings day’s action…