33rd Dáil to meet as talks continue

The 33rd Dáil meets for the first time today, however no party leader is expected to have enough votes to be named Taoiseach.

TDs gather in Leinster House for the first time since last week’s election.

For 47 fresh faces it’s the first day at work as they take up their seats in the 33rd Dáil for the first time.

While a further 7 have regained seats after not being part of the last Dáil.

Sinn Féin has the highest number of fresh faces – with 17 TDs new to the job.

The Greens have nine newcomers while Fianna Fáil have 8 first timers.

They’ll all gather with their families for the first sitting of this Dáil – scheduled for 12 o’clock.

After all the TDs names are read into the record, a Ceann Comhairle will be elected.

It’s a straight shoot-out between the outgoing Ceann, Fianna Fáil’s Sean O Fearghail, and independent former Minister Denis Naughten.

Once that’s settled Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and the Greens are all likely to nominate their leaders to be Taoiseach.

No one has the votes to win this time around – but defeat will mean Leo Vardkar has to resign his position as Taoiseach, though he will continue to do the job until a new government is elected.

The Dáil will then adjourn, likely for two weeks, in which time all parties will hope to make progress on forming a government.