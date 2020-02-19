SF to meet smaller parties & Independents as talks intensify

Sinn Fein will meet smaller parties and Independents today as talks intensify to form a coalition government.

Housing, health and climate will be the focus at the discussions with the likes of Labour, the Greens and Independents for Change.

The Fianna Fail parliamentary party will meet this evening to discuss its next moves after last week ruling out a coalition with Sinn Fein.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty and Sinn Fein’s Finance Spokesperson, is adamant a coalition with Independents and smaller parties is possible: