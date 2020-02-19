Randox Dungloe involved in making new Coronavirus test

It’s emerged that Randox in Dungloe is involved in manufacturing the diagnosis system used for a Coronavirus test which the company has developed.

Randox say the test can speedily and accurately detect the potentially lethal Covid-19 strain, which has been the cause of global concern for the past few weeks.

Crucially, Randox says the test can also differentiate between different strains of the virus, which is vital in ensuring accurate diagnoses.

Dr Dwaine Vance has been involved in the development of the new test: