Pulling starts Thursday at Tug of War Worlds in Letterkenny

The World Indoor Tug of War Championships start on Thursday with day 1 of the club competitions in Letterkenny.

The teams have been signing on and weighing in ahead of the the opening day’s action which will see clubs from Donegal and Ireland taking on sides from the rest of the world.

14 countries will compete over the four days with the national sides pulling on Saturday and Sunday.

Clonmany will be representing Ireland this weekend.

A former world champion with Clonmany is Cormac Gallagher, the Glenswilly native is part of the organising committee and is hopeful on local success at the event which is in the county for the very first time…