Property marking devices to be rolled out in Donegal

Property marking devices are to be rolled out in Donegal as part of a scheme to combat crime.

The machines will be used to mark property with the owners own Eircode number, using a unique numbering system which will greatly increase the chances of it being reunited with the owner should it be stolen.

The Donegal Public Participation Network and Donegal Joint Policing Committee are behind the initiative.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace says it’s a measure which will undoubtedly be detrimental to criminal activity: