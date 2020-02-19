Harp Supporters Bus arrangements for NW Derby with Derry City

The Blue and White buses are back on the road again this Friday as Finn Harps make the short journey north to Derry City.

After a fantastic opening night win vs Sligo Rovers, Ollie Horgan’s men will be looking to build on the result against their noisy neighbours who come into the season with aspirations to challenge for the league title.

Kick off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is 7.45pm.

There are two buses organised for Friday.

Bus One departing Ballybofey at 6.30, and stopping in Drumkeen at 6.45. Price is €10, contact 085-7698720, or the 54 Crew on Twitter/Facebook to book.

Bus two departs O’Shaugnessy’s Pub Ramelton at 6.25, and stopping at the Pin Tavern 6.40, Glencar Inn 6.45 and the Dry Arch Inn 6.55. Price is €8, contact 087-2861557 to book.

Places are filling up fast to book ASAP to ensure your spot.