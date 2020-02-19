Gardai following definite line of inquiry in Bunbeg limb mystery

Gardai say that a definite line of inquiry is being pursued in relation to the discovery of human remains at Bunbeg beach yesterday.

An intact limb, believed to be a woman’s leg, was found washed ashore by a walker yesterday.

Both the Gardai and the coastguard are continuing searches along the coastline this afternoon.

Superintendent David Kelly says a DNA analysis is currently underway which will determine the course of the investigation but acknowledged that they are also focusing on a particular line of inquiry:

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties MD Cllr John Seamuis O’ Fearraigh says it’s possible that other remains could be found in the coming days: