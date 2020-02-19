GAA Preview: Dublin v Donegal – Declan Bonner

Patrick McBrearty looks set for his first appearance of the year for Donegal this weekend at Croke Park.

Donegal head for Dublin to play their fourth game of their Division One campaign on Saturday evening with McBrearty in line to feature.

The Kilcar man has been training since the start of the league and Manager Declan Bonner is hopeful he’ll be part of the match-day 26.

With seven teams in the Division separated by just one point the next series of games will determine who will be fighting relegation and who will be gunning for a league final.

The Donegal boss says there is lots to play for in the four big games to come.

Declan has been looking ahead to the game with Highland’s Tom Comack…