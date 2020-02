Weather forecasters are warning of more flooding in parts of Ireland over the next 24 hours.

A yellow rainfall warning is in place until tomorrow morning for Donegal, all of Connacht, along with Longford, Clare and Kerry.

It follows two storms over the past ten days, which also brought torrential rain, and lots of land is still saturated.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says up to 40 millimetres of rain will fall in places over the next 24 hours: