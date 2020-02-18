Valuable items stolen in Letterkenny burglary

A number of valuable items have been stolen during a weekend burglary in Letterkenny.

It happened at some stage between Saturday night last at 10pm and Sunday at 3pm.

No damage was caused to the property to gain entry.

It has been reported that a number of items were stolen from the house namely a 65 inch Samsung TV, a 40 inch Samsung TV, a pair of Alexander Mcqueen trainers and a pair of Nike Air Jordans.

If anyone observed any people or vehicles in the Ashlawn area over the course of Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon that appeared untoward then please contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.