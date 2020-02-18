Teen viciously assaulted after Junior disco in Letterkenny

A teenager has been hospitalised after a weekend assault in Letterkenny.

The attack happened in the early hours of Saturday morning between midnight and 00.30am.

The youth had attended the Junior disco and was making his way to his bus at the Shopping Centre car park when he was set upon by a number of youths with whom he had exchanged words at the disco.

He received a number of kicks and punches to his face and body and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are investigating, anyone who can offer any information in relation to this incident, bus drivers, taxi drivers or other youths who were getting a bus from the same location then please contact them on 074-9167100.