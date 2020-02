Two pensioners have been left badly shaken after their home was broken into and ransacked in Strabane yesterday evening.

Its believed that thieves entered the house in St Mary’s Place which was unoccupied at the time, via a window at the rear of the property sometime between 5pm and 7pm.

A number of rooms were ransacked and a bottle containing 20p coins was stolen.

Local Councillor Raymond Barr says it would appear the house was being watched prior to the break in: