Mya Alcorn selected for Scottish training weekend

Donegal’s Mya Alcorn has been named in the Ireland Under-18 Women’s squad to travel to Scotland for a training weekend.

Along with Alcorn, fellow provincial players Toni Macartney, Taryn Schutzler and Sarah Shrestha make up the Ulster contingent in the squad.

Mya was capped for Ireland in U-18 Sevens last year played in Paris.

24 players will travel to Inverness in Scotland for a unique training weekend with the Scottish Under-18 side, mixed with education workshops and training that culminates with a game against Scotland U-18 on Sunday.

The players have been selected form a larger group of 36, who have had back-to-back training weekend at the IRFU High performance centre for the past two weekends.