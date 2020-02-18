Mc Hugh says parties on the left should be given time and space

As speculation about the make-up of the next government continues, Donegal Fine Gael TD and Acting Education Minister Joe McHugh today acknowledged that his party had come third in the election, and said those on the left should be given the time and space to see if they can form a government.

However, he said that does not necessarily mean he and his colleagues would support or vote for such a government.

He acknowledged that Fine Gael had made mistakes in the campaign, and warned those on the left that government is much more difficult than some seem to believe.

Deputy McHugh was speaking during on today’s Nine til Noon Show, along with Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle.

He began by discussing the mood at yesterday’s Parliamentary Party meeting…………